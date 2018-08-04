NDC Flagbearership: Sylvester Mensah officially declares his intention

Former CEO of the National Health Insurance Scheme, Sylvester Mensah has officially declared his intention to contest the as Flagbearer of the opposition NDC in its upcoming elections to lead the party into the 2020 general elections.
Sylvester Mensah in a letter to the NDC party officially declaring his intention stated that "Having engaged in a nationwide consultation on the future leadership of our dear party, I am able to confirm that I will be contesting for the vacant position of flagbearer of our dear party the National Democratic Congress"
The official declaration by Sylvester Mensah comes after the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the opposition NDC gave the go-ahead for the campaigning for flagbearer hopefuls of the party ahead of the 2020 elections.
The General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has therefore directed that all hopefuls must first inform the party of their intention to contest the slot before campaigning.
Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Thursday, August 2, 2018, Asiedu Nketia warned the would-be aspirants to be wary of some of the comments they passed during the campaign that might denigrate the party.
Meanwhile, some NDC stalwarts have also declared their readiness to lead the party into the polls, including Second Deputy Speaker and MP for Nadowli-Kaleo, Alban Bagbin, former minister of Trade and Industry, Ekow Spio-Garbrah, and Professor Joshua Alabi immediate past Vice Chancellor of UPSA.
Also, John Mahama, former President of Ghana on May 19, 2018, declared his intention ahead of the upcoming NDC internal election to elect a flagbearer to represent the party in the 2020 general elections.
In a Facebook post on May 19, 2018, John Mahama said, “To you, the teeming supporters and sympathizers calling and requesting me to declare my intentions for the future, I wish to assure you today, that as a servant-leader, I have listened to your calls and reflected. I will not disappoint you even as we await the publication of the party’s guidelines for selecting a new leader”.