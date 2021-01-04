NDC MPs charged with unlawful assembly fail to appear before court

I'm excited about the future of Ghana - Dr Bawumia Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says he is excited about the future of Ghana.

Otokunor, 20 NDC MPs charged with unlawful assembly Some twenty Members of Parliament belonging to the National Democratic Congress…

CPP commends Ghanaians for peaceful elections The Convention People’s Party (CPP), on Friday, January 1, 2021 commended the…