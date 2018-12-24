NDC Primaries: Dumelo is not a registered voter at Ayawaso West Wuogon

Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo failed to submit his nomination form to contest the parliamentary primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Ayawaso West Wuogon because he is not a registered voter in the constituency.
Mr. Dumelo had picked the nomination forms but he failed to file and has not given any public explanation as to why he pulled out.However, Mr. Dumelo’s decision to pull out from the contest had come at the heels of a revelation by a Deputy National Communications Director of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mame Yaa Aboagye, that Mr. Dumelo cannot contest the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat in the Greater Accra Region because he is not a registered voter in the constituency.
Mr. Bismark Aborbi Ayitey, the NDC Chairman of the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency explained that out of the total eight people who picked the nomination forms, only three returned the forms.
Mr. Ekow Acquah and Mr. Delali B. Kwasi submitted their nomination forms at the constituency office in Accra last Saturday, and per the requirements paid GHȼ10,000 each while Ms. Dela Selasie, the only female in the race, paid GHȼ5,000 to enable them to maintain their participation in the exercise ahead of the by-election.
Mr. John Dumelo and Mr. Ewoenam Y.A. Attidokpo, both of whom had picked nomination forms submitted letters of withdrawal to the party on Saturday, in which they cited “some personal reasons” for their decision to pull out of the race.
The NPP’s Mame Yaa Aboagye who is also lacing her boots to contest primary to vie for the seat posited that although Mr. Dumelo would be no match for the NPP in that constituency, they believed the right thing ought to be done.
READ ALSO: Dumelo to contest Ayawaso West Wuogon NDC parliamentary primaries as he picks forms
She told journalists that there was also no record that the actor, who is a known supporter of the NDC and had also campaigned massively for the party in 2016, had transferred his vote to the constituency.
“We have the register for the constituency and I know he is not a member of this constituency. When did he transfer his vote or registered here, the right thing must be done. His constituency is Hohoe, that’s where he votes” she said.
Ghana News: Latest news in Ghana