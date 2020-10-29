NDC's Said Sinare interrogated by Police over alleged weapons distribution

The Accra Regional Police Command has interrogated National Vice Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alhaji Said Sinare over the alleged distribution of weapons.
He was invited by the police after the NDC constituency chairman of Ayawaso North, Ahmed Tahiru reportedly confessed to police that Ahaji Sinare had supplied guns to some youth to cause chaos during the upcoming polls.
Ahmed Tahiru reportedly presented an AK-47 and pump action gun to the police as evidence of the arms being given by the NDC Vice-Chairman to foment trouble.
Alhaji Sinare, however, denied culpability in an alleged plot to arm people with weapons to cause chaos during the December 2020 polls.
Alhaji Sinare has been with the Police for over 2-hours and the police have not given any further information.
But speaking to Accra based Citi FM, Alhaji Sinare gave this possible explanation for the allegation: “He is the Ayawaso North constituency chairman. He is my boy and I groomed him. He is my employee, and he has been working for me for the past eight years and I fired him exactly about five weeks ago because of so many reasons. That blackmail will never work because I am a very clean person with a good track record. I am not going to cause mayhem anywhere, I have been preaching peace everywhere I go.”
Alhaji Sinare further denied knowledge of the source of the AK-47 but indicated that he owns a pump-action gun which has been missing for months now.
“They’ve asked me to report tomorrow at 9am, so I am yet to go there and know exactly what the whole issue is all about but I have got a hint that someone went to present to the police an AK-47 and a pump-action gun that I was going to arm him to get rid of a few people within the system, which is not true. I don’t own an AK-47. I don’t even know where this guy got the AK-47 but the pump-action gun is my pump-action gun that has been registered. I reported to the police that my pump-action gun had been missing some few months back. I have got an extract of that report so at the end of the day I will be cleared because that guy, that constituency chairman must be caught, and they must put him behind bars, and they must find out from him how he got the AK-47,” he explained.
Alhaji Said Sinare added that he has meanwhile written to the leadership of the party to institute disciplinary measures against the Ayawaso North constituency chairman.