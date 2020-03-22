NDC sets up Covid-19 technical team, committed to assisting gov't fight pandemic - Mahama

The flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama says his party is ready and willing to assist the government to fight Covid-19.
Mr Mahama made this known today as the NDC organized a special service to end their 3-day fasting and prayer against coronavirus.
"I have already announced that the NDC which I lead is committed to assisting the government in the fight against Covid-19 by availing all the technical and logistical resources at our disposal. As evidence of our seriousness in that respect, we have assembled a technical team to guide our efforts and to lead the NDC's response to the evolving situation. This team is an assembly of experts from many fields that will be required to implement a national action plan on Covid-19.
He also disclosed that the NDC has through their Minority leader Haruna Idrissu presented to the Speaker of Parliament a proposal on how to curb the issue.
Yesterday President Akufo-Addo addressed Ghanaians on the situation in Ghana.
He announced that the government has closed all borders, both land and sea for two weeks as a means to curb the spread of the virus.
He also declared Wednesday, March 25, as a National Day of Fasting and urged Christians and Muslims in Ghana to seek the face of God in these trying times.
Ghana has so far recorded 21 cases of the deadly virus with one death so far.