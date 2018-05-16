NDC wishes all Muslims well as Ramadan begins today

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has extended its felicitation to Muslims across Ghana as Ramadan begins today 16 May 2018.
The NDC said they appreciate the sacrifices that are made during this period to hold us together as a Nation.
The NDC in a statement prayed that, as Muslims prepare for the task ahead, “Allah, The Most Merciful, will uphold their prayers” and keep Ghana on paths of righteousness.
“May this Holy Month of Ramadan, bring us more, penitence, and sober reflection as a nation as we continue to forge ahead in our deep quest to build a better Ghana,” the statement added.
Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic (Hijri) calendar. It is the holiest month in the calendar for Muslims as it is believed the Quran was revealed to Prophet Mohammed during Ramadan.