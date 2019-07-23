Ghana Card : Network challenges hit exercise in Volta Region

Applicants for the Ghana Card in the Volta Region are yet to receive their cards after the mass registration exercise was faced with network challenges.
The National Identification Authority (NIA) was unable to issue Ghana cards to applicants in a number of centres on Monday.
Applicants had queued at some 350 centres designated for the exercise as early as 7:00 am but the Authority was unable to upload data of the applicants onto the authorities severs.
Even though the staff of the NIA did not speak on record, they explained that the computers will have to be logged on to a server for the exercise to commence in full force.
Ghanaians from 15 years and above, who have been targeted to be registered will be issued smart, dual-interface Ghana Cards across all 18 municipalities and districts of the Region.
This follows the completion of the exercise in the Greater Accra Region.
Some of the applicants told Citi FM on Monday that the process was running smoothly except for the network challenges.
“We are not taking the pictures just because they have not given us access to take the pictures and other details into their system. So, they are just filing the forms and nobody has told us anything”, one applicant said.
Same challenges were faced by applicants in Accra as most people were unable to receive their Ghana Cards after the end of the exercise.
