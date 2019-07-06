New Parliamentary Chamber : Convener of demo group, two others released

The convener of the demo group, Economic Fighters League, who was arrested Friday morning for disrupting Parliamentary procedure have been released.
The convener Ernesto Kofi Yeboah was released on bail by the Ministries police with two others Abeiku Adams and a third who is yet to be identified - all members of pressure group Economic Fighters League.
Mr. Yeboah and Mr. Adams told Joy FM the police’s action during their arrest and subsequent move to the police station left a lot to be desired.
According to Mr. Adams, although he was cooperating with the police during his was arrested, he was still manhandled.
Arrest
The Convener of the Economic Fighters League, the group that staged a demonstration on July 5, 2019, against the proposed 450-seater parliamentary chamber was arrested.
The Convener, Ernesto Yeboah who is a former Convention People's Party (CPP) Youth Organizer was arrested by the police for disrupting parliamentary proceedings.
He was arrested with two other members of the group after he stormed the House and shouted 'Drop that Chamber'.
This attracted the attention of the security personnel and he was whisked away and sent to the Parliament Police Station.
The proposed 450-seater parliamentary chamber has attracted several negative reactions from the public and a social media campaign against the project is ongoing with the hashtag #DropThatCahmber.