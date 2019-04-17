New regions: Videos of alleged irregularities in referendum fake -EC

The Electoral Commission (EC) has denied any wrongdoing by its officers who worked on the referenda for the newly created regions.
According to the EC, videos that went viral on social showing alleging electoral malpractice by some officials were ‘not real’.
At a media encounter on Tuesday, April 16, the Deputy Director in charge of Operations at the EC, Samuel Tetteh, said the purported EC officer captured in a video thumb printing multiple ballots cannot be confirmed to be an official of the Commission based on the evidence available.
He said the said video has been tampered with to create a negative impression.
“After analyzing the leaked videos, we conducted the necessary investigations. Our conclusion is that the videos are not real; the videos circulated on social media crucial questions for consideration. This is informed by the following reasons: since we didn’t issue ID cards to temporary staff we engaged in the referendum. All the election officers were given official jacket at the [polling station just before the commencement of the voting and were collected immediately after the election. The commission insisted that the jackets were worn for security and identification reason. All the coordinators have confirmed that this directive was strictly adhered.”
Videos of some persons allegedly thumb printing multiple ballots papers went viral on social media, with many suggesting that the act took place during Thursday’s referendum.
Although CODEO in a statement said its 50 observers could not attest to seeing such malpractices, it asked the EC to investigate the issue.
The opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC mounted pressure on the EC for updates on the investigation into alleged malpractices recorded during the referenda on the creation of six new regions.
New regions will get fair infrastructure spread- Prez. Akufo-Addo
President Akufo-Addo says he will ensure that all the six newly-created regions get a fair share of infrastructural projects.
The President says all towns and cities will benefit from government projects and not only the regional capitals.
According to President Akufo-Addo, “When I presented the Constitutional Instruments to the heads of delegations of the newly-created regions, I indicated that developmental projects will not only be centred at the regional capitals.”
He continued, “There is going to be equitable distribution of regional infrastructure in every region. You, in Atebubu, will also receive your fair share of the infrastructure.”