New voters' register: You must watch your body language; Kweku Baako to Deputy EC

Editor of the New Crusading Guide Kweku Baako has appealed to the Deputy Electoral Commissioner Dr Bossman Asare to be mindful of his language on how he engages political parties on electoral processes.
According to Kweku Baako his recent comment in reaction to the NDC's denial of agreeing to a compilation of new voters' register will erode the success chalked by the EC and IPAC.
Deputy EC, Dr Bossman Asare in an interview with Citi FM said the EC does not need to consult political parties indeed with they want to compile new voters' register.
But speaking on Joy FM, Kweku Baako read the minute of a meeting which had the former EC boss Afari Gyan who spoke about the immense contribution of the Inter-party Advisory Committee, IPAC.
"In his closing remark the chairman of the thanks IPAC for its cooperation and support over the years he appealed to the parties to have at least one permanent representative on IPAC to ensure consistency and institutional memory."
"He said IPAC will become stronger in the future because of the greater involvement and transparency they bring to the electoral process," the minute added.
Base on this Kweku Baako has called on the Deputy EC, to be careful of the way he speaks to issues concerning the EC and IPAC members.
"It is on the basis of this that's why I'm saying and I'm appealing to the deputy EC perhaps watch is body language, watch his mode of communication, watch his choice of words where and when and how he goes about it, the law is on his side when he talks about something not biding on the commission relative to the exercise of his mandate but if we go through the history what IPAC has done to our election architecture without IPAC I'm not sure this country will be where we are today."