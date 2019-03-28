New voter's register for 2020 elections to be compiled by EC

The Electoral Commission (EC) has disclosed that it will soon compile a new voters’ register for the 2020 general elections.
The decision to compile a new voters register was arrived at after a stakeholders meeting held under the aegis of the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.
The Electoral Commission (EC) in 2015 rejected proposals for the compilation of a new voters’ register, describing as “unconvincing” calls for that to be done.
It concluded this after it held a forum following a heated national debate over the register after the then opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) claimed it had evidence suggesting, the register had been compromised with as many as 76,000 non-Ghanaian voters on it.
A number of demonstrations were held and some even turned violent. A panel was set up to solicit opinions from stakeholders on whether or not to compile a new register.
The late Justice V.C.R.A.C. Crabbe was the Chairman of the panel and recommended that EC should not replace the voters’ register.
Stakeholders have now agreed that a new register should be compiled.
They have also agreed for the EC to conduct the District Level Elections and Referendum on the same day during the last quarter of 2019.
In a statement signed by Chairperson of the EC, Jean Mensa, it explains into details what the body will do before the 2020 general elections.
