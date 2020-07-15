No cause for alarm because only 111 students have tested positive for COVID-19 - Dr Aboagye

Dr Patrick Kumah Aboagye, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service says there is no cause for alarm as many students have not tested positive for COVID-19.
This comes after several parents mounted pressure on the government to close down schools after some recorded cases of COVID-19.
Dr Aboagye says so far only 111 students out of 400,000 have tested positive and that should not be a reason to make a rush decision.
"We have systems in place that will be able to pick these students quickly and identify them we have had more than 400,000 students who have gone back to school and we have recorded about 111 cases from 34 schools so I don't think there is enough fear to rush into anything".
In a related development Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman Manu has shot down calls to close down Senior High Schools over the spread of COVID-19.
Mr Agyeman Manu says that is not the best option now as he describes it as a defeatist and coward person’s approach.
“Who knows when this disease is going to go away from the world? We haven’t got the vaccine yet so what can we do? so closing down the schools is defeatist. It’s a coward person’s approach and that’s not what we are going to do.
“We will fight the disease. We will do things that will solve some of the challenges that we have and protect everybody; ourselves and or children.”
The Ghana Health Service on July 14 disclosed that the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country are now 25,252.
According to the service, 10,105 of the cases were recorded through routine surveillance and 15,147 were from enhanced contact tracing.
The total number of tests conducted so far is 334,101.
The death toll is 139 and recoveries/discharge stands at 21,391.