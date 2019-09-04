No Ghanaian affected so far in SA xenophobic attacks - Gov't

The Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Charles Owiredu says that no Ghanaian has so far been attacked in the xenophobic insurrection in South Africa.
Mr. Owiredu also said there are no reports that Ghanaian-owned shops or interests have been hit in the attacks.
South African indigenes for over a week have resorted to looting and burning of shops owned by other nationals in Pretoria and Johannesburg.
Most of these people have been arrested by the police as they claim immigrants, especially Nigerians are taking over their jobs and selling illicit drugs.
The Deputy Minister in an interview with Starr FM said Ghana is keenly monitoring the development in order to effectively protect its citizens.
“We have been in constant touch with the Ghanaian ambassador in S/A and so far no Ghanaian has been reported dead. We have urged all Ghanaians in South Africa to stay safe and avoid areas where the attacks are happening. We have been reliably informed that no Ghanaian shop has been affected so far,” he said.
South African police have confirmed that at least two people have died with over 100 people arrested for crimes including malicious damage to property, attempted murder, theft, and housebreaking.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for the arrest of those involved in a spate of attacks targeting foreign-owned businesses in the country.
He said there was no justification for the attacks and warned that violence on foreign businesses could trigger xenophobic attacks against South Africans living abroad.
"The attacks on people who run businesses from foreign nationals is totally unacceptable," Ramaphosa said.
"There can be no justification whatsoever about what people are having a grievance over that they should go out and attack people from other countries because when they do so here, they should also know that fellow South Africans will be attacked in other countries," the President said.
