No official has been arrested in Somanya – EC

The Electoral Commission (EC) has dismissed reports that one of their officials has been arrested in Somanya for reducing the votes of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).
This comes on the back of media reports suggesting that an official of the commission reduced the votes of the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama by some 3,000 votes.
“We wish to state that this is false,” the Commission insisted in their December 14 comuniqué.”
Describing the development as ‘fake news,’ the EC urged the public to refrain from such reports.
Meanwhile, the NDC is yet to accept the verdict of the EC declaring President Akufo-Addo the winner of the just-ended polls.
The party has accused the Commission of manipulating the figures to favour the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).