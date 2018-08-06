Nana Damoah receives death threat from gov't spokesperson

Head of Communications at the Energy Ministry, Nana Kofi Damoah has revealed that he has received a death threat from a government spokesperson.
According to Nana Kofi Damoah, government’s spokesperson on Governance and Legal Affairs, Herbert Krapa sent him a message via WhatsApp strongly cautioning him to stop speaking foul about Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko or incur his wrath.
"Herbert Krapa started by giving me a warning to be careful and then I said okay I've heard, and he came again said I should be very careful and I reply that I've heard and he came again to say that I should stop peddling falsehood against Mr Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko and that if I do not stop there will be a showdown and he will not warn me again"
He added that, he has since reported the incident to the Police and that he wants the police to take up the threat and investigate.