NPP Incompetence: Akufo-Addo needs Obinim sticker - Mahama

Former President John Mahama says President Akufo-Addo and his appointees need their copy of the Obinim sticker to help them manage Ghana and also cure their ‘super incompetence’.
The sticker which is said to work wonders, the former President said must be given to the sitting President and his government so they can work magic.
Addressing NDC faithful at the 7th NDC Unity Walk in WA, John Mahama said “Indeed the President and his government is proving to be super incompetent, it is so bad, I have been watching social and I have seen something going, they call it the Obinim sticker and indeed, the President and his government need an Obinim sticker if really it works…,”
The Obinim sticker challenge has been ongoing on social media ever since a video emerged of a lady testifying of the wonders the sticker.
However, John Mahama told the NDC supporters gathered for the Unity Walk that some of the Obinim stickers must be given to the current President and his appointees.