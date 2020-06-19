NPP parliamentary primary in Asante Akyem suspended

NPP Primaries: Philip Addison petitions party leadership over disqualification Lawyer Philip Addison who had his eye on the Akuapem North constituency seat…

Kenyan guards charged for leaking president Uhuru Kenyatta's video Two Kenyan security guards have been charged in court after a video of…

Let’s demand system change now By this time in the year 2000, John Kufuor led NPP were campaigning with…