NPP primaries: Most incumbent MPs to go unopposed as party announces modalities for election

The New Patriotic Party has announced aspirants who will be contesting in their upcoming primaries.
The primaries are slated for June 20, 2020.
The party in a press briefing addressed by John Boadu the General Secretary of the party announced those who have passed vetting and also modalities for the elections.
Most of the incumbent MPs will go unopposed meaning they will not battle it out with other aspirants for the ticket.
Some of the MPs going unopposed are, Kennedy Agyapong MP for Assin Central, Matthew Opoku Prempeh MP for Manhyia Constituency, Isaac Kwame Asiamah MP for Atwima Mponua Constituency, Majority Leader Kyei Mensah Bonsu will also go unopposed for the Suame Constituency, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah the Minister for Information will also be the sole candidate for the Ofoase-Ayirebi constituency, Ablekuma West constituency will also see Ursula Owusu go unopposed.
Some other candidates going unopposed are Henry Quartey MP for Ayawaso Central Constituency, Benard Oko-Boye the Deputy Health Minister will also go unopposed for the Ledzokuku Constituency seat and Alhaji Boniface Abubakar Sadiq, MP for Madina among others.
A total of sixty-five aspirants are going unopposed in the primaries.
The party has already selected parliamentary candidates for all other constituencies where it has no sitting MPs.
The party on April 14, 2020, suspended its planned April 25, 2020, parliamentary primaries indefinitely in accordance with the President’s ban on public gatherings in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic in Ghana.
But with the easing of some of the COVID-19 induced restrictions, some aspirants have resumed their campaigns.
The party seeks to use the primaries to elect parliamentary candidates in constituencies where it has sitting Members of Parliament, ahead of the 2020 general elections.
The primaries are expected to be held at the electoral areas and not the previous format whereby all the delegates met to vote at one place.
The Primaries will be held in 168 constituencies across the country.
Voting will start at 7:00 am and end at 1:00 pm.