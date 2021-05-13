NSMQ21: Mfantsipim beats arch rival Adisadel to become Regional Champion

Mfantsipim School has put up an exceptional performance to become the Central Regional National Science and Maths Quiz, NSMQ21 Champion.
Mfantsipim School outclassed Adisadel College, University Practice SHS, and Assin State College for the intellectual bragging rights for the region.
They will be hoping to display the same energy at the national level this year.
At the end of round 1, Mfantsipim School had 23pts, Adisadel College: 17pts, University Practice SHS: 12pts and Assin State College: 10pts.
Mfantsipim School kept their lead with 33pts at round 2 with Adisadel College at the second place with 19pts. Assin State College had 11pts and University Practice SHS had 10pts.
End of round 3 also ended with Mfantsipim School reaching 43pts, Adisadel College: 32pts, University Practice SHS: 20pts and Assin State College: 18pts.
The contest ended with Mfantsipim School earning 53pts, Adisadel College: 35pts University Practice SHS: 20pts and Assin State College: 18pts