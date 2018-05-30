NSS extends deadline for 2018/2019 registration

The deadline for the 2018/2019 service year registration has been extended to 20th June 2018, management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) has revealed.
The registration for the 2018/2019 service was initially set to close on Thursday 31st May, 2018.
However, a statement released by the Public Affairs Directorate of the scheme indicates that the deadline has been extended to Wednesday, 20th June 2018 to enable prospective personnel complete the process.
"Management therefore urges all prospective national Service personnel who for varied reasons have not yet been able to complete their registration processes to take advantage of the extension and do so to avoid being locked out", the statement read.
The management of the scheme advised all prospects who do not have valid Identification for registration to vist any SSNIT office across the country for a SSNIT card to enable them register, and warned that they would prosecute prospective NSS personnel who are found to have impersonated others in the registration process.
Read the full statement below: