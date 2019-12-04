NSS to begin production of bottled and sachet water in 2020

The National Service Scheme, NSS says it will begin the production of bottled and sachet water next year.
According to NSS, the move is a way of providing Ghanaians with relatively affordable options and also help in addressing the unemployment situation in the country.
The Deputy Executive Director of the scheme, Kwame Ohene says NSS has completed the construction of a factory at Medie, on the Accra-Nsawam road where the production of the bottled and sachet water will be done.
‘‘We all know the situation in the country as far as unemployment is concerned, so we are doing this to complement government’s drive and efforts in addressing the issues of youth unemployment’’.
''We have a huge factory at Medie, which was constructed purposely for this project and we hoping to start commercial production early next year. The team has already visited the Shanghai Province in China from where we are acquiring our set of equipment and we were simply amazed at what we saw.’’
The NSS says the project will be one of the biggest in Ghana and will be financed by the Scheme.
Mr. Djan stated that the current management under the leadership of NSS boss, Mustapha Ussif is so committed to the project bearing in mind the enormous benefits the Scheme and the good people of Ghana stand to derive when fully operational.
The well-built state of the art factory aims at addressing the shortfalls in the quality of water production.
READ ALSO: Greater Accra, Ashanti top 2019 NSS postings - Director
NSS to postgraduate entrepreneurs to their own firms
Mr. Ohene Djan added that ” this project is very dear to us; we are prioritizing it and we want to get the best so we can compete in the market”.
Credit: Citinewsroom