Some vigilante groups in Ghana making the news

Activities of political vigilantism have in recent times gained weight in Ghana, many media reports about their activities and the call for them to be disbanded.
Recently, President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC), Rev. Prof. Manso stated that vigilantism is evil and a threat to peace and stability.
A number of vigilante groups in Ghana making the news are the Hawks, Azorka boys and the Invisible forces. These vigilante groups are allegedly owned by some political parties in Ghana.
The Hawks and Azorka boys are vigilante groups owned by the National Democratic Congress(NDC). Also, the invisible force is a vigilante owned by the New Patriotic Party(NPP).
Vigilantism began as boys who are loyal to influential political figures but has over time, been formalized and given recognition by the political parties to provide security. Vigilante groups provide internal security for their respective parties during party events such as demonstrations, Congress, and press conferences. In some cases, these vigilante groups protect ballot boxes of respective parties during elections.
The recent surge in the activities of vigilante groups can be attributed to the increasing rate of unemployment in the country. People who have no jobs hide behind vigilante groups to perpetrate heinous crimes in the country because those vigilante groups get to be sponsored, supported, encouraged and funded by associated political parties.
Also, these groups possess firearm or ammunition to engage in violent activities in the course of their duties which hinders peace and stability.
1.The Hawks
The Hawks is a political vigilante group associated with the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC).
2.Invisible forces
Invisible forces is a vigilante group owned by the incumbent New Patriotic Party(NPP).
3.Azorka boys
Another vigilante group associated with the NDC.The Vice Chairman of the Chief Sofo Azorka formed the Azorka boys within the opposition NDC.
Azorka boys led by Chief Azorka