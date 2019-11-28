Nungua: Nigerian in court for allegedly defiling nine-year-old girl in bathroom

A 25-year-old Nigerian who allegedly defiled a nine-year-old girl consistently in a bathroom at Nungua has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.
Festus Ogun, unemployed is facing a charge of defilement.
Ogun who was without any legal representation, however, denied the offence and the court admitted him to bail in the sum of GH¢20,000 with three sureties.
The court presided over by Rita Abrokwa-Doko directed that two of the sureties should be Ghanaians and one of the sureties should come from within the Greater Accra Metropolis.
The matter has been adjourned to December 17.
Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire told the court that the complainant is the mother of the victim.
Chief Inspector Atimbire said the parties in the case reside at different locations in Nungua, Accra.
He said on November 4, this year, when the victim came from school, the complainant detected that the victim was not feeling well and questioned her.
The prosecution said the victim informed the complainant that someone had been luring her into a bathroom anytime she comes back from school and that the person has been having sex with her.
According to the prosecution, she said that the person had warned her not to inform anyone about the act or else she will die.
Mr. Atimbire said the victim told the complainant that she could identify the perpetrator.
He said based on that information on November 5, this year, the complainant went with the victim to “monitor” the said perpetrator.
The prosecution said Ogun emerged and the victim identified him and the complainant mobilized some witnesses who grabbed the accused and sent him to the Police Station in Nungua.
He said a medical report form was then issued to the complainant to seek medical care for the victim.
Source: GNA