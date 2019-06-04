2 Teenagers get 14 years in jail for defilement

A Tarkwa circuit court has sentenced two teenagers to a total of 14 years imprisonment in hard labour for defiling and impregnating a 15 year old school pupil.
They are Daniel Adarkwa, an employee of the Forestry Services Department and Gideon Amissah Arthur, a rickshaw rider all in Asankragwa.
The convicts who are both 18 years-old pleaded guilty to the offence.
Presenting the facts of the case, Chief Inspector Faustina Celestina Anaman told the court that the victim lives with her parents at Asankragwa in the Amenfi West Municipality.
She said Adarkwa and Arthur are friends and both reside in the same residence but in different apartments at Asankragwa.
Chief Inspector Anaman said the victim is a friend to Adarkwa's fiancee.
She said on March 6, 2019, Adarkwa asked his finacee to buy him yoghourt and instructed her to give the yoghourt to the victim to bring it to him at his residence.
The Prosecution said when the victim got to the house, Adarkwa lured her into Arthur's apartment and forcibly had sex with her in the presence of Arthur.
She said after the act Arthur also demanded sex from the victim but she declined.
According to Inspector Anaman, Arthur then threatened the victim that he had a video of what transpired between her and Adarkwa and that if she refused to sleep with him then he would put the video on social media.
She said the victim became frightened and gave in.
Chief Inspector Anaman said the victim later detected she was pregnant and narrated her ordeal to her parents.
The prosection said on May 15, 2019, the victim's parents reported the incident to the Police at Asankragwa and the convicts were arrested.
Source: GNA