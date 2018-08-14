Nurses and Doctors of Tamale Teaching hospital declare an indefinite strike action

Doctors and Nurses of the Tamale Teaching hospital in the Northern region, have declared an indefinite strike action. This follows the attack on the Chief Executive Officer of the Hospital,
Dr David Zaawumya Kolbi .
The health workers declared the strike action even after a delegation led by the Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Sa-eed visited the facility and assured them of their safety in the hospital. According to the health workers, they do not feel safe, They are therefore calling for the internal security of the hospital to be beefed up, and the Kandahar Boys arrested.
In an interview on Accra- based Starr FM, the Public Relations Manager of the Hospital, Dr. Ken Osei Mensah noted, "some of the demands they are making is that the boys who attacked the hospital yesterday should be arrested. Some of the other demands they are making are that they want the security of the hospital to be beefed up so the can continue with their work in the hospital. They also feel that if the CEO of the hospital can b treated that way, then they are not safe because they also work there at night." he added.
The Police in the Northern Region says it is yet to make some arrest of the boys who attacked the CEO.
The group has accused the CEO of incompetence and also neglecting them after helping in getting him appointed as the CEO of the Tamale Teaching Hospital