Nurses Assoc. supports decision to export experienced nurses

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association has supported the decision of the Health Ministry to export only the best and experienced nurses in the country.
President for the association, Kwesu Asante Krobea in an interview with PrimeNewsGhana said because Ghana will benefit from the export there is a need to send the best and experienced abroad for the needed impact.
According to him, the exportation will create opportunities for other unemployed nurses to get a job.
He further called on the government to put in place measures that will help fill the vacuum of the exported experienced nurses.
"We are in agreement and support of what the minister has said, usually in an international agreement like this it's usually a memorandum of understanding and I can't see how the countries outside will request for nurses and there are not experienced usually there should be a space in the nursing service in that country that will require services from other places so it must be people who are experienced."
"We have to put measures in place to ensure that nurses we have here and are exportable with respect to skills that they have gained over time in practice will go because is it going to be done in a way that even though there will be a vacuum will be created it will be something we can manage."
The Ministry of Health (MoH) has disclosed that the government would do due diligence in the posting of nurses to work abroad if the agreement with partner countries is officially cemented.
"We would ensure that only the best and most experienced of Ghanaian nurses are sent outside as expatriates for healthcare services," Mr Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, the Health Minister noted.
The government recently announced future plans to export Ghanaian nurses abroad, arguing that the move was in tandem with the vision to create more job opportunities for the health professionals in foreign countries.
Mr Agyemang-Manu, who was addressing staff and students of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) Nursing and Midwifery Training College, Kumasi, hinted that currently, there were about ninety (90) nursing and midwifery training institutions in the country.
READ ALSO :