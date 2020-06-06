Nyaho Clinic's Boss tests positive for Corona Virus

The Managing Director for Nyaho Medical Centre, Dr. Elikem Tamaklo has tested positive for Coronavirus.
There have been calls for high profile Ghanaians in the country to make their Coronavirus status known to encourage people who also have tested positive.
This action is also believed to help fight the stigmatization.
Dr. Elikem Tamaklo on LinkedIn announced that his family has also contracted the virus and are seeking treatment.
“Yesterday, I found out that my family and I tested positive for COVID-19 after my wife and I fell ill this week. I would like to assure you that we are following all the specified protocols and are on the road to recovery.”
“I want to use my personal story to highlight that there are many people who have been stigmatized after being found to be positive for the virus. This has resulted in a lot of people not wanting to get tested and staying silent out of fear. We cannot allow fear to win in this time and we need to keep hope alive. It is my hope that by being open and transparent, this will encourage others to do same and not stay silent." he explained his motive for making his status public.
READ ALSO : The easing of restrictions has no scientific basis - Bright Simons
Confirming the status of Dr. Tamakloe, the Head of Corporate Affairs of Nyaho Medical Centre, Rita Agyeiwaa Rockson said “As part of the organisation’s Business Continuity Plan, non-clinical staff (including the MD) have been working remotely from home through virtual meetings since 23rd March 2020. This was to enable efficient social distancing at the Centre as well as create enough room for clinical staff to continue to provide quality care to patients. Over the last two weeks, Dr. Tamaklo was not physically present on the hospital premises and thus, we can confirm that the exposure was from the community.
“In adherence to the stipulated protocols, Dr. Tamaklo and his family are currently under quarantine and will be compliant with all the necessary guidance from the District Health team who have worked closely with Nyaho Medical Centre in the follow up and treatment of patients,” she added.