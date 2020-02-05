Ofosu Ampofo unhappy as court accepts state witness’ evidence

The National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, is unhappy after an Accra High Court accepted a state witness' evidence in his trial.
Ofosu Ampofo's camp were not happy and challenged the ruling by the court today, Wednesday.
They then proceded to file and appeal at the Court of Appeal claiming that the witness statement cannot hold because the witness had denied knowledge of the content.
Benjamin Osei Ampofo Adjei the prosecution witness who is also a broadcast journalist with Adom FM told the court last week that he did not author the content in the said witness statement.
Though agreeing that the statement had his signature, Mr. Ampofo Adjei told the court that he only signed a document brought to him when he was on his way to read the news hence could not read the content of the said document.
Despite the stance of Mr. Ampofo Adjei, the High Court still admitted the witness statement as evidence, a decision lawyers of Samuel Ofosu Ampofo were not happy with.
Samuel Ofosu Ampofo is standing trial together with Anthony Kwaku Boahen, a Deputy Communications Officer of the NDC, over an alleged leaked tape in which the NDC National Chairman allegedly incited violence against the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mrs Jean Mensa, and the Chairman of the National Peace Council (NPC), Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Asante.
The two have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit assault against a public officer while Ofosu-Ampofo has pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault against a public officer.