OLA Girls launch investigation to find, punish "kpoo keke" drinking students

Authorities of the OLA Girls Senior High School in Ho have set up a committee to investigate some students caught on camera getting drunk on “kpoo keke”, an alcoholic beverage.
Madam Regina Coffie, Headmistress of the school described the incident as unfortunate and assured that culprits would be punished.
In the video, some students in school uniform were seen mixing the alcoholic beverage with soft drinks, making merry and saying “it is a cure for stomach sore (ulcer)”.
The Headmistress told the Ghana News Agency that the committee was tasked to identify the girls in the video for appropriate sanctions.
Madam Coffie suspected that the students could be those who finished writing their final West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination about three weeks ago and decided to make a video of themselves getting drunk, knowing very well it was against the code of conduct of the school.
She called on parents to help sustain discipline in the school by not threatening staff when their wards were punished for breaking school rules.
Source: GNA