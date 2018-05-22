Operation Vanguard arrests 4 Chinese 'Galamseyers'

The Operation Vanguard has arrested 4 Chinese nationals and one Ghanaian suspected to be illegal miners (galamseyers) at Asendua, near Hiawa in the Amenfi Central District of the Western Region.
The Forward Operating Base West of the Operation Vanguard Joint Task Force made the arrests on Monday, May 21, 2018.
The Chinese nationals have been identified as 41-year-old Tan Zhonguang, 40-year-old Wei Wenzxue, 54-year-old Li Shiping and a 35-year-old Wei Hue Lim. They were apprehended on the site together with one Ghanaian counterpart, 44-year-old Kwabena Acheampong, whiles some others managed to flee from the scene.
The patrol team chanced upon one Sany excavator with chassis number, SYO33DBG52838, at the site and sent it to the Manso Amenfi Central District assembly, with one other immobilized Zoomlion excavator with chassis number, ZL0300360E0000021, but left on the site.
The team also seized one (1) locally manufactured single barrel gun with three (3) ammunitions and destroyed two (2) water pumping machines. The suspects and the exhibit have been handed over to the Manso Central Police station pending further investigations.
Squadron Leader Robison Omane Agyei who issued a press release noted that, the Operation Vanguard will not relent on its efforts to flush out illegal mining in the country.
He urged the general public to support them in fight against galamsey by informing them of the hideouts of the illegal miners.
Over the weekend, anti-galamsey task force arrested eight illegal small-scale miners at the Wassa Amenfi East District of the Western Region.
The task force, led by Col. Michael Amoah Ayisi, also seized over 85 ‘changfas’ and two excavators which were used by the illegal miners.
Operation Vanguard has since sent a stern warning to all illegal miners to stop their act to afford the government the opportunity to sanitize the environment.
