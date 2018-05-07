9 illegal miners arrested

The Ashanti Forward Operating Base (FOB) of the Operation Vanguard Taskforce has arrested 3 Chinese and six Ghanaian illegal miners at Kobro in Amansie Central District in the Ashanti Region.
The team also seized one digital scale machine, five android phones, some ammunition and two changfan machines.
The suspects are Curen Huai, Tam Censen and Nang Haito, who are the Chinese illegal miners with six Ghanaians namely Nobert Ben, Kwesi Atta, Joshua Atta, Solomon Ayambaya, Cosmos Awuni and Yussif Ali.
Operation Vanguard, after the arrest and seizure of items, handed them over to the Jakubu Police Command for further investigations for possible prosecution.
The Public Relations Officer of the Operation Vanguard, Squadron Leader Robison Omane Agyei, called on the general public not to relent in their efforts to provide information to the Taskforce.
He said “bits of information will aid us in our pursuit to flush out illegal miners to allow government to regularize the mining sector”.
“Let us all help to sanitize our environment for future generations and for mining to be done in more sustainable manner”, he explained.
Meanwhile, the Operation Vanguard Taskforce has so far arrested 1,185 suspected illegal miners who are currently before the various courts.
The joint taskforce has also seized 106 weapons and 2,335 ammunition from illegal miners, seized and immobilized 525 excavators, 1,373 water pumping machines and 5,111 changfans.
74 vehicles and 75 motorbikes have also been seized.