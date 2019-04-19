Otumfuo 20th anniversary: 40 foreign dignitaries to grace event

Some 40 foreign dignitaries are expected to grace Sunday's Akwasidaekese, which forms part of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, 20th anniversary.
Former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, and an official delegation from Suriname are expected to be at the anniversary.
President Akufo-Addo is expected to be the special guest of honour on Sunday, April 21, 2019, to celebrate the Asante King.
President Akufo-Addo will be accompanied by high profile government officials including the Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo.
All three living ex-presidents of Ghana namely Jerry John Rawlings, John Agyekum Kufuor and John Dramani Mahama are also expected to be present.
Sunday's Akwasidaekese will be preceded by a health and fitness walk to be led by Otumfuo himself on Saturday, April 20, 2019.
Nana Effah Apenteng, Bompatahene and a member of the planning committee told the media that all was set to relive Asante culture and market the region to the rest of the world.
Some Chiefs and Kings from other parts of Africa are also expected to celebrate the day with the Asantehene.
As the per the programme, Otumfuo is expected to play host to President Akufo-Addo at a dinner gala night immediately after the Akwasidaekese while the president will reciprocate the gesture on April 26, in a state dinner in honour of the king at the Regional Coordinating Council in Kumasi.
Former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo
The three-month celebration ends on May 12 with a golf competition at the Royal Golf Club in Kumasi.
Akwasidae
According to the Asante calendar, the Akwasidae is celebrated nine times in a 40-day interval in a year.
However, the Akwasidaekese is marked every five years per the calendar.
About Otumfuo Osie Tutu II
Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is the 16th Asantehene, the traditional ruler of the Kingdom of Ashanti in Ghana since 26 April 1999 till date.
By name, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is in direct succession to the founder of the Kingdom of Ashanti, Otumfuo Osei Tutu I.
The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was born on 6th May 1950 and named Nana Barima Kwaku Duah, the youngest of the five children of Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II, Asantehemaa (Queen-mother of the Ashanti Kingdom).
His father Nana Kwame Boakye-Dankwa was from Kantinkyere in Ashanti Region and was also the Brehyia Duke of Asante. Nana Kwame Boakye-Dankwa died on 1st January 2002 in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.
Osei Tutu had his "O"-level education at Sefwi Wiawso Senior High School and Osei Kyeretwie Secondary School (OKESS). He went to study Accounting at the Institute of Professional Studies (IPS) in Accra in 1971.
He further went to the United Kingdom to enrol in Kilburn Polytechnic in North-West London to pursue Accounting Studies. He graduated in Philosophy with a first-class degree and degree of Doctor of Philosophy, conferred at a ceremony at the Barbican Centre on 11th January 2006.
