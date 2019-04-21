Otumfuo 20th anniversary: Check out his wife's love message to him

All is set for Akwasidaekese on Sunday, April 21, which marks the 20th anniversary of Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.
Otumfuo's wife Lady Julia Osei Tutu has penned down a lovely message to his husband as he marks this historic day
My Dearest Otumfuo
On the grand occasion of the 20th anniversary of your enstoolment on the Golden Stool, as the 16th Asantehene, let me together with our children, congratulate you on your silver achievements and for being the wonderful, loving and dependable husband, father and grandfather to us all.
When I reflect on the early days of our courtship and subsequent marriage some eighteen years ago, the sweet memories and sometimes the inevitable sorrows, the highs and lows and the many surreal moments keep flashing back through my mind and I sometimes have to pinch myself to make sure I’m not dreaming and that this incredible journey we have been on is real. I thank you for being the best husband any woman could ask for.
Recounting some of my experiences and cherished moments over the years will be an impossible task, you opened up a world for me that I never thought possible. I shall never forget the rejoicing, merry-making and drumming organized by Nana Hemaa to welcome the birth of my children Nana Hemaa Jnr. and Nana Kwame Kyeretwie. These were, among so many other occasions when I was overwhelmed and really appreciated my role as “Oheneyere”.
In the many years I have known you, what I admire most about you is your caring heart, your kindness and humility. Thank you for always finding time despite your enormous duties to attend to our core family affairs. Your personal attention to the complete development of our children, especially their schooling and leisure time is heartwarming. You even find time to play golf with the youngest ones Nana Hemaa and Nana Kwame. To know they will always understand the love of a father like you will have eternal rewards.
Finally, let me commend you for 20 awe-inspiring years as the 16th Occupant of the Golden Stool. You have served with dignity, warmth and generosity and your dedication to duty has inspired the deepest respect at home and abroad. You are also admired for your promotion of charity, for which many have taken a cue. You are an inspirational person and a role model for good service and I am proud to call you my husband.
Happy 20th Anniversary my love! May God continue to bless our marriage and family, and may God continue to bless and guide you.
Ohene mo ni y3!
