Our laws must be lenient on abortion - Supreme Court Justice nominee

Supreme Court Justice nominee, Justice Lovelace-Johnson wants the laws of the country to be lenient on abortion.
According to the Appeals Court Judge, women should be given the opportunity to decide whether to keep their babies or not.
Appearing before the Appointments Committee yesterday, Justice Lovelace-Johnson said as we are being given the choice to how we can leave our life by God, individuals should be allowed to choose whether to keep a baby or not.
"...You can choose to have an abortion if the pregnancy is as a result of rape if the doctor says the pregnancy will affect your health and I think it's unfortunate description but I think the law says if a woman has a mental problem and gets pregnant you can choose to have an abortion, I am pro-choice so that I can choose life if I want now if I say I am pro-life I have choice in the matter and even the good Lord gives us a choice in the way we live our lives.
I get upset when judges are accused of being corrupt
The Appeals Court Judge also said she gets upset when judges are accused of being corrupt.
Ms Lovelace-Johnson said Ghanaians should demand evidence when corruption allegations are levelled against the judiciary.
“If you hear anybody say somebody is corrupt please ask for evidence. It is not enough for people to just keep saying ‘people are corrupt’. We are allowing people to get away with [corruption allegations] especially with the judiciary. When people lose a case, the first thing they say is that ‘the judge has been corrupted’. It is not true. If you don’t have a good case, especially when you are a plaintiff, you are likely to lose,” she said.