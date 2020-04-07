Out of 7,451 test results only 14 tested positive for COVID-19 - Oppong Nkrumah

The Minister for Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has disclosed that only 14 persons have tested positive out of some 7,451 test results.
During the President's address on Sunday, it was disclosed that some 15,000 samples were being tested at Noguchi.
This latest information bring hopes to Ghanaians as it shows just a few of those traced and quarantine tested positive for COVID-19.
He made this known during a press briefing.
"Out of the 15,000 samples tested, 7,451 test results show that 14 of them tested positive"
Meanwhile the Minister for Health Kwaku Agyemang Manu says some five local companies have been tasked to produce some 3.6 million face masks for the public and health workers as well.
As at 6th April 2020, 23:30 hr, a total of 287 cases of COVID-19 with five (5) deaths have been recorded in Ghana.
The regional distribution of the cases are as follows: Greater Accra Region has most cases (256) followed by the Ashanti Region (18), Northern Region (10), Upper West Region (1), Eastern Region (1) and Upper East Region (1).