Oyerepa FM shuts down after Manhyia's order

Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM and TV has halted operations today, Friday, August 26, 2022 following an order by the Kumasi Traditional Council.

PrimeNews checks revealed that the station has gone off air as the management plan to use due process to render an apology to the chiefs.

This comes after the founder and leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Akwasi Addai ‘Odike’ Odike incurred the wrath of the Kumasi Traditional Council following comments he made against chiefs, questioning their role in the fight against illegal mining activities in the Ashanti Region on the said station.

READ ALSO: Manhyia orders Oyerepa FM to shut down over Odike’s comments

He was also accused of threatening to incite the youth to rise against chiefs if they fail to play their roles in curbing the illegal mining menace.

His comments were, however, described as distasteful and disrespectful by members of the Kumasi Traditional Council.

Due to this, the Kumasi Traditional Council On Thursday directed the management of Oyerepa FM and TV to temporarily halt effective August 26, 2022.

The traditional council also demanded an unqualified apology from the management of the station over comments made by the Odike on its platform.

The Kumasi Traditional Council, led by the Bantamahene, Baffour Owusu Amankwatia VI said “we are demanding that the media house will render an unqualified apology to us. We want them to use the appropriate channel in doing so. Also, the media house should temporarily halt its operations until the pending issues are resolved.”