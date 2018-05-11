Palmer-Buckle appointed new Archbishop of Cape Coast diocese

Archbishop Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle has been appointed as the new Archbishop of the Cape Coast Diocese in the Central Region.
A press release from the Apostolic Nunciature in Ghana signed by the President of the group, Most Rev. Jean Marie Speich, and copied to Prime News Ghana made the announcement on Friday,May 11, 2018.
The appointment follows the resignation of Most Rev. Matthias Nketsiah who was the Head of the Catholic Church in Cape Coast .
His resignation has been accepted by the Head of the Catholic Church Worldwide, Pope Francis.
However, it is unclear the reason for the Archbishop's resignation.
Most Rev. Charles Palmer-Buckle will therefore replace him as the new Archbishop of the Archdiocese of cape Cost in the Central Region.
Rev Charles Palmer- Buckle, born on 15th June, 1950 is the current Metropolitan Archbishop of Accra and is the second Ghanaian native to become Archbishop of Accra.
