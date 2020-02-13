Parents of Ghanaian students in China mount pressure on gov't to evacuate them

Parents of Ghanaian Students in Wuhan are mounting pressure on the government to evacuate Ghanaian students currently locked up in Wuhan as the outbreak intensifies.
They contend that government will face their wrath should any Ghanaian student contract the epidemic.
In an interview on Citi News interview, spokesperson for the parents, Daniel Nii Lartey called on the government to act immediately to forestall any negative developments.
The Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Badu Sarkodie has advised against evacuating Ghanaian students in Wuhan, China, following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
On the Citi Breakfast Show, he noted that this would be in line with some recommendations from the World Health Organisation (WHO).
Among other things, WHO recommended that measures be put in place to limit the risk of exportation or importation of the disease between countries.
But WHO also noted that these measures can be implemented without unnecessary restrictions on international travel.
Dr. Sarkodie instead advised that the government provides needed resources to the students in China.
“If they have adequate support from the government of Ghana beyond what the government of China is providing here, it would provide them adequate assurance and hope and let them be confident enough to keep staying there.”
“It will be better they stay there and as much as possible. That is what I will recommend because I agree with the World Health Organisation,” he said.
Meanwhile, the government says they have been advised by experts not to undertake a mass evacuation of Ghanaian students from China following the outbreak of the deadly novel coronavirus.
According to the Ministry of Health, consultations and engagements with the World Health Organization (WHO) and other regional bodies do not encourage the evacuation of Ghanaian nationals from China.