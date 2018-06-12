Parl. to investigate death of 70-yr-old man turned away by 7 hospitals

The Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Ocquaye has directed a joint committee, involving the Committee on Legal, Constitutional and Parliamentary Affairs and the Health Committee to look into the issues that led to the demise of a 70-year-old man after he was turn away by seven hospitals in Accra under the excuse of 'no bed'.
The joint committee is to report back to the House in two weeks.
A 70-year-old man reportedly died in his car at the LEKMA Hospital at Teshie in Accra after he had been turned away by six other hospitals because they claimed they had no beds to admit him.
Late Anthony Opoku Acheampon was said to have been taken first to the C&J Medicare Hospital at Adabraka on Saturday, June 2, 2018.
However, after a brief assessment, a nurse recommended that he needed to be hospitalized but said the hospital could not cater for him.
Issuing the directives on Tuesday June 12, 2018, Prof Ocquay said “Members of Parliament wants the "No bed syndrome" to be considered more of a national security threat than a public health concern”.
The Speaker was worried “there are too many gaps in our laws”.
He wants parliamentarians to take advantage of the private members bill to make laws that criminalizes such issues as negligence by health professionals as happened in the case of the 70-year-old man.
Latest news from Prime News Ghana