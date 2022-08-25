Parliament approves loan facility for Suame Interchange project

The Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei-Mensah has announced Parliament's approval of a loan facility of €140m for the construction of the Suame Interchange in Kumasi.
The approval comes on the back of expression of anger by constituents of Suame, who ‘chased out’ their representative and Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who had gone to inspect another stalled project, in the area, a fortnight ago.
According to Simon Osei-Mensah, the project which will start in September 2022, will be finished in 36 months.
He said this during the meet-the-press series by the Ministry of Information in Accra on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.
The project involves the conversion of the Suame roundabout into a four-tier interchange to ensure the free flow of traffic.
This comes after claims of the government abandoning projects in the Region.
The Minister also dispelled claims saying that works on 6,498.75 kilometers of roads had been awarded on contract, out of which 1,515.06km had been completed.
In relation to the health sector, the Minister propounded on the 99% completion of the 120 bed capacity hospital in Fomena in the Adansi North District.
He said 6,614 new health professionals, including doctors, dental surgeons, nurses, midwives, pharmacists, support staff, biomedical scientists and physician assistants, had been recruited to work in the region.
He further aadded that beside the construction of a Paramedic and Emergency Care Training School at Nkenkansu, the government had also supplied the region with 49 ambulances.
Adding the completion of the Kumawu and the Hemang Buoho Technical institutes and a business, secretarial and technical institute at Asokwa and the completion in stages the legacy projects, including the Kumasi International Airport, accommodation for judges and phase two of the Kejetia Market, he said, were at various stages of completion.
“I am of the strongest conviction that the government has not performed badly in terms of the provision of development projects in the Ashanti Region.