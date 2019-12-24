Parliament to procure bulletproof glass curtains 

Parliament is considering the procurement of bulletproof glass curtains to boost the security of members in the House.
The move was announced by the Speaker Prof. Mike Oquaye during his remarks before the House adjourned for the festive season.
Parliament this past year was faced with two major breaches of security, involving a man who attempted suicide in the public gallery and the distraction of proceedings by Drop that Chamber crusaders.
Speaking on the floor of the House today, December 24, the Speaker said the infrastructure enhancement project is ongoing and the visitors' centre will be completed next year.
Addressing the security concerns of the house, he said they are seriously considering a bulletproof glass curtain to help protect members while they are doing their work in the chamber
"Work on the parliament house infrastructure enhancement project is on-going and progress can be obviously seen, visitors centre is also expected to complete early next year, it will interest members to know that the board is seriously considering a bulletproof glass curtain to split the gallery for the utmost protection of members while in the chamber, as the House rises today I will like to thank you all..."
Security breach
Three individuals who were members of the Economic Fighters League, the group that staged a demonstration against the proposed 450-seater parliamentary chamber distracted parliamentary proceedings in July this year and was arrested.
The Convener, Ernesto Yeboah who is a former Convention People's Party (CPP) Youth Organizer was arrested by the police for disrupting parliamentary proceedings.
He was arrested with two other members of the group after he stormed the House and shouted 'Drop that Chamber'.
This attracted the attention of the security personnel and he was whisked away and sent to the Parliament Police Station.