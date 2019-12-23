Parliament vets Chief Justice nominee, Anin-Yeboah today

The Chief Justice nominee, Justice Anin-Yeboah will today [Monday] face Parliament’s Appointments Committee.
The vetting was initially expected to come off on Saturday, December 21, but was opposed by the Minority which argued that it had not been given enough notice.
It even threatened to boycott the vetting, accusing the Chairman of the Appointments Committee of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu, of attempting to rush the process through.
But an agreement was subsequently reached following further consultations by the two sides and an intervention by the leadership of the House.
CHRAJ petitioned over Anin-Yeboah's nomination as CJ
The Commission of Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has been petitioned over the nomination of Justice Anin Yeboah as Chief Justice.
A private citizen, Mensah Thompson in his complaint filed at CHRAJ said Parliamentary approval of Justice Anin Yeboah will go contrary to article 286 of the 1992 constitution because he has refused to disclose his assets and liabilities as required by the 1992 constitution.
He has also petitioned the Speaker of Parliament over the nomination of the newly nominated Supreme Court Judge.
Mr. Thompson argued that Justice Anin Yeboah, prior to his nomination as the Chief Justice, had been a Justice of the court of appeal and was required under the constitution to have declared his assets and liabilities.
“The basis of my petition is that I have filed a complaint against the nominee with the Commission of Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) under article 286 of the 1992 constitution for non-disclosure of assets and liabilities. I have attached to this petition my letter to CHRAJ and the acknowledgment of receipt for your attention.”
“The approval has been a Justice of the Court of Appeal since 2008 and was required under the constitution of Ghana which is the highest law of the land, to have declared his assets and liabilities.”
Article 286 of the constitution of Ghana states that: “A person who holds a public office mentioned in clause (5) of this Article shall submit to the Auditor-General a written declaration of all property or assets owned by or liabilities owed by, him whether directly or indirectly.”