Parts of Accra to experience power cuts - ECG announces

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced power cuts in some parts of Accra starting, Today, Friday, May 8.
According to ECG, residents in Tema, Klagon, Spintex, Trasacco, Dzorwulu, Achimota, and Ofankor, will be affected by the power cuts.
The outages will begin on Friday 8th May 2020 to Thursday, 14th May, 2020 between 10:00 pm and 1:00 am each day.
The company said the planned power outages is to enable the company to convey some transformers from the Tema Port to its Pokuase Bulk Supply Point (BSP) construction site.
“The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Limited wishes to inform the general public, especially our cherished customers in the under-listed areas that, to ensure safe conveyance of 145MVA transformers from the Tema Ports to the Pokuase Bulk Supply Point (BSP) construction site, the company will have to isolate some High Voltage overhead lines.