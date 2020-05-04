You are wrong to compare a global pandemic like COVID-19 to 'Dumsor' - Ato Forson tells Bawumia

Cassiel Ato Forson, Minority spokesperson on Finance, says it is wrong for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to compare a global pandemic like COVID-19 to 'Dumsor'
Dr Bawumia on May 4, 2020, hit out at John Mahama saying that President Akufo-Addo has handled the COVID-19 crisis better than the former did during the 'Dumsor' era.
He said data available shows that the Akufo-Addo led government has managed the COVID-19 crisis better and he advised Mahama to look at the data before speaking or risk being embarrassed.
Mr Ato Forson responding to the comments on Joy FM said the two crisis can't be compared due to its nature and he expected the Vice President to tell Ghanaians measures the government has put in place to alleviate the sufferings.
"I have listened to some of the comment coming from Bawumia and I am surprised a Vice President is saying this in times of crisis. I expected him to mention measures put in place to alleviate the sufferings of Ghanaians and not compare COVID-19 to 'Dumsor'. The reality is that Dumsor did not only happen under Mahama, from 2004 to 2008 he was Deputy Governor at the time there was Dumsor and can he tell us the stimulus package they put in place?. The fact remains you can't compare a global pandemic to Dumsor due to the nature of both. Just 3 weeks of lockdown it even exposed the robustness of our economy. I am going to look at what he said and in the coming days we will respond".
Dr Bawumia speaking after chairing a COVID-19 meeting today said: “Under the Presidency of Akufo-Addo we are experiencing the global pandemic which is COVID-19, look at this coronavirus crisis how it is being handled and compare it to ‘Dumsor’ under Mahama. We have provided free water for three months, reduced electricity and provided a stimulus package of GHC 600m for businesses, provided Personal Protective Equipment to our workers so the difference is very clear”.
Ghana's COVID-19 cases have now reached 2,719 according to the latest update released by the Ghana Health Service on May 4, 2020.
The total number of deaths is still 18 but recoveries have shot up to 294.