Personnel to pay for service abroad-NSS

The National Service Scheme, NSS, says they will not pay the bills of service personnel selected to undertake a three-month service abroad.
Speaking to Joy FM, Executive Director of the scheme, Mustapha Ussif said the programme christened “National Service Global Practice Initiative” seeks to mould Ghanaian youth into globally-exposed youth leaders with universal experience, ideas and best practices to contribute to the development of their local communities but the scheme will not pay the bills for the personnel who are selected for the programme.
"NSS is not footing any bill, now people need to be job ready and before you are job ready you need to be very conversant with national trends so we are giving them this exposure for them to go and work within other cultures luckily we have proposals from other agencies already."
Speaking on the selection process and the criteria to be used, the NSS boss added that "its not a wholesale idea but the selection is going to be based on national service personnel who have made positive impact where ever we have posted them so before you go through you need to put in an application and go through a rigorous selection process then you are given the opportunity to go and have this exchange programme."
Background
The initiative, which forms part of the Scheme’s strategic plan, will hopefully begin in the 2019/2020 national service postings and offer an opportunity to between 100 to 200 graduates.
Mr. Mustapha Ussif explained that the programme was necessary because the Scheme wanted to have a continuous supply of Ghanaian leaders who were adequately prepared to tackle local issues and deliver local solutions to build strong communities utilising global best practices.