Several teachers on study leave impersonated at NSS

An investigation conducted by Joy News revealed that some fraudsters have used the details of hundreds of teachers to enroll onto the National Service Scheme (NSS).
The investigation also points to the Ghana National Association of Teachers on Campus as the possible source through which details of teachers on study leave were leaked to fraudulent persons to enroll on the NSS.
The piece also revealed that several students just completed the University of Education Winneba and a took study leave to continue their education and have been posted back to the classroom.
They have not enrolled to do their national service, but some persons have used their names and index numbers to register and have been posted to different parts of the country for national service.
One of such persons affected by the fraudulent act was Evans Boakye Appiah who teaches in the Bono Ahafo Region, but records indicate he has been posted to the Kpandai District Assembly in the Northern Region.
Read also:We have no hand in UEW Kumasi Campus recruitment -NSS
Ghana News: Latest news in Ghana