Pharmaceutical companies begin mobilizing drugs for Covid-19

The Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana says they are putting together resources to supply essential medicines for the treatment of Covid-19.
A member of the Public Health and Communication Committee of the society, Dr Mark Dzradose said the country does not have all the medication recommended by the World Health Organisation, WHO.
Speaking at a stakeholder meeting at the Ministry of Information, he assured Ghanaians that measures are in place to address the situation.
"We have put together protocols and SOPs for our members, we've also put together handouts and communication materials for the general public, the big one is we are working with Pharma Ghana, we've reviewed the treatment protocol and everything else and we are looking at the medicines that are key in the management because some of the medicine is actually not in Ghana."
Dr Mark Dzradose added that they are working to bring the needed medications into the country.
"We have to take measures to quickly bring them in to make sure that if we have any confirmed cases that will require intensive care and other things we will be able to properly manage them in Ghana."
President Akufo-Addo also met with leaders of our country's pharmaceutical and banking industries to discuss at length how best Ghana can begin to reduce her dependency on imports, in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.
According to the President, "we are far too dependent on the things made abroad and imported by us for use. We should be making most of the things we use in Ghana, and needed to combat the spread of the pandemic, by ourselves. The pandemic has very severe consequences, but it also presents us with an opportunity. They say necessity is the mother of invention, and advisedly so."