PHOTOS: 10 feared dead in a bus crash on Accra-Kumasi road

10 feared dead in a bus crash on Accra-Kumasi road

By Clement Edward Kumsah
10 people are confirmed dead in a horrifying crash involving two buses at Mankron near Suhum on the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

The accident occurred on Wednesday dawn when two buses collided head-on when one tried to overtake.

One bus has registration number GN 6600 – 17 and the other GS 835 – 16. Several other passengers on both buses also sustained serious injuries.

According to report, The injured have been rushed to the Suhum Government Hospital for treatment while the dead have been sent to the morgue

