Photos: Bawumia commissions reconstructed Kumasi Central Mosque

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Friday, March 3, 2023, commissioned and handed over the reconstructed Kumasi Central Mosque which he undertook.
The Vice President, few years ago, during a visit to the mosque in Kumasi, he realised how the mosque required some renovation works, and he was touched by the Almighty to consider a reconstruction of the mosque.
“I thank the Almighty for granting me the will and the commitment to transform one of the oldest mosques in the country, into an ultra-modern and multi-purpose facility befitting the status of Kumasi,” he stated.
Dr Bawumia noted that the history of the Kumasi Central Mosque cannot be complete without the supportive role played by Otumfuo Agyemang Prempeh II, who gave out the land for the construction of the first Kumasi Central Mosque over 100 years ago.
In addition, he said the presence of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the ceremony, underlined the value Manhyia places on Asanteman's long-standing support for the Zongo Community, which has been further strengthened by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's remarkable leadership.
He noted that the beautiful cooperation between Asanteman and the Zongo community, is a reflection of the general tolerance and co-existence between Muslims and Christians across the country, and urged all to promote it for the continuous unity and peace of the country.
Dr Bawumia thanked Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for his distinguished presence, as well as the numerous Members of Parliament from the Majority side, who accompanied him to the ceremony.
His wife, Samira Bawumia, the National Chief Imam Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu and the Muslim community in the Ashanti Region were also present.