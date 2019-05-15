PHOTOS: First Lady thanks Ghanaians after commissioning Korle-Bu Paediatric Intensive Care Unit

The First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo has commissioned a 42-bed neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital today May 15, 2019.
The facility built by The Rebecca Foundation is expected to serve as the biggest referral centre for Children in Ghana.
She urged managers of the facility to put strict maintenance culture in place to ensure equipment remains in good shape for years.
The facility also has a Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU), a counselling Unit, a bank, amongst others.
The First Lady in a Facebook post after the event thanked donors and Ghanaians in general for their support in making this a reality.
She wrote: I wish to thank our generous donors again, the Board management and staff of Korle Bu for their cooperation and expert advice, the contractors African Building Partners, who again have done an excellent job, the media who always give voice to our work, the hard working staff of the Rebecca Foundation and indeed all Ghanaians.
